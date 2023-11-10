The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) and the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) play at Value City Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock. The matchup has no line set.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M and its opponent combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times last year.

The Aggies had 22 wins in 35 games against the spread last year.

Ohio State covered the spread less often than Texas A&M last year, putting up an ATS record of 13-18-0, compared to the 22-11-0 mark of the Aggies.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 72.5 145.3 69 135.5 140.5 Texas A&M 72.8 145.3 66.5 135.5 138.8

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

The Aggies' 72.8 points per game last year were only 3.8 more points than the 69 the Buckeyes allowed.

When it scored more than 69 points last season, Texas A&M went 12-5 against the spread and 13-5 overall.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 13-18-0 16-15-0 Texas A&M 22-11-0 15-18-0

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Texas A&M 10-6 Home Record 15-1 1-10 Away Record 7-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

