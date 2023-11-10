The SMU Mustangs (7-2), who have college football's 20th-ranked passing offense, play the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) and their 13th-ranked passing attack on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Mustangs are massive, 17-point favorites. The over/under is 67.5 for this matchup.

SMU has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 40.0 points per game) and scoring defense (ninth-best with 15.9 points allowed per game) this season. North Texas ranks fifth-worst in points allowed per game on defense (36.7), but at least it has been getting things done on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in points per game (34.8).

SMU vs. North Texas Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Location: University Park, Texas

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN2

SMU vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -17 -110 -110 67.5 -105 -115 -900 +575

SMU Recent Performance

While the Mustangs have ranked 10th-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (561.7), they rank seventh-best defensively (222.7 total yards allowed) during that stretch.

In addition to a top-25 scoring offense over the last three contests (best with 53.3 points per game), the Mustangs also have a top-25 scoring defense (22nd-best with 13.7 points allowed per game) during that three-game stretch.

Over the last three contests, SMU has been getting it done on both sides of the ball in terms of passing. During that three-game stretch, it ranks third-best with 355.0 passing yards per game and 17th-best on defense with 132.3 passing yards allowed per contest.

Over the Mustangs' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 36th in rushing offense (206.7 rushing yards per game) and 31st in rushing defense (90.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Mustangs have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, SMU has gone over the total twice.

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU has posted a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mustangs are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

Two of SMU's eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

SMU has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

SMU has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -900 or shorter and won every time.

The Mustangs have a 90.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 2,362 yards (262.4 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 58.9% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 199 rushing yards on 48 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 94 times for 511 yards (56.8 per game), scoring four times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 58 times this year and racked up 321 yards (35.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jake Bailey's team-leading 384 yards as a receiver have come on 31 receptions (out of 41 targets).

Jordan Kerley has put together a 319-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 31 targets.

Jordan Hudson has a total of 317 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Elijah Roberts has racked up 6.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 6.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Kobe Wilson, SMU's leading tackler, has 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception this year.

Isaiah Nwokobia has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 40 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

