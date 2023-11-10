SMU vs. North Texas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 10
The North Texas Mean Green (3-6) and their 13th-ranked passing attack will hit the field against the SMU Mustangs (7-2) and the ninth-ranked passing D in the country on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Mustangs are heavily favored, by 17 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the SMU vs. North Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
SMU vs. North Texas Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-17)
|68.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|SMU (-16.5)
|67.5
|-820
|+550
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
SMU vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- SMU has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mustangs have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 17-point favorites this season.
- North Texas has compiled a 5-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread when playing as at least 17-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the AAC
|+170
|Bet $100 to win $170
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.