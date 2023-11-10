The SMU Mustangs (7-2) host an AAC showdown against the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, ranking 14th-best in total offense (465.3 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (281.8 yards allowed per game). North Texas ranks second-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (468.3), but at least it has been excelling on offense, ranking 10th-best in total yards per game (482.3).

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

SMU vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

SMU vs. North Texas Key Statistics

SMU North Texas 465.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.3 (12th) 281.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.3 (130th) 174.1 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (36th) 291.2 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (13th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 10 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has recorded 2,362 yards (262.4 ypg) on 166-of-282 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 199 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 511 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 58 times for 321 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bailey's leads his squad with 384 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 41 targets).

Jordan Kerley has put up a 319-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 31 targets.

Jordan Hudson has a total of 317 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 22 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 2,445 yards on 63.3% passing while recording 21 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 144 yards with three scores.

Ayo Adeyi has run the ball 98 times for 716 yards, with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has collected 409 yards (on 77 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has racked up 766 receiving yards on 44 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring 11 touchdowns as a receiver.

Roderic Burns has collected 432 receiving yards (48 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 47 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

