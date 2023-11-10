On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Freer High School will host Shiner High School in a matchup between 2A - teams.

Shiner vs. Freer Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Freer, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lavaca County Games This Week

Hallettsville High School at Franklin High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Waller, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

