Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in San Saba County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in San Saba County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
San Saba County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Cherokee High School at Zephyr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
