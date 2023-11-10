Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in San Saba County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • San Saba County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Cherokee High School at Zephyr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Zephyr, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

