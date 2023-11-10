Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rockwall County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Rockwall County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockwall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Rockwall High School at Wylie High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rockwall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Garland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
