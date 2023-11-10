Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Rockwall County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Rockwall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Rockwall High School at Wylie High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rockwall, TX

Rockwall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School