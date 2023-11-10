The Harvard Crimson (1-0) battle the Rice Owls (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Rice Stats Insights

Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Crimson's opponents made.

Rice went 14-7 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Crimson ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball, the Owls finished 134th.

Last year, the Owls scored 76.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 66.4 the Crimson allowed.

Rice went 16-9 last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Rice performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game away from home.

At home, the Owls ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (73.8) than in away games (79.5).

At home, Rice made 0.4 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (34.7%).

