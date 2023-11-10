Friday's contest between the Washington State Cougars (1-0) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at Beasley Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors Washington State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Pullman, Washington

Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 74, Prairie View A&M 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington State (-11.0)

Washington State (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

Prairie View A&M ranked 276th in the country last year with 67.8 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 132nd with 68.6 points allowed per contest.

Last season the Panthers averaged 33.0 rebounds per game (101st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.4 rebounds per contest (191st-ranked).

Prairie View A&M ranked 329th in the country with 11.0 assists per game.

The Panthers averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.8 turnovers per contest (54th-ranked).

The Panthers ranked 15th-worst in college basketball with a 30.3% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they made 6.0 treys per game (315th-ranked in college basketball).

Prairie View A&M gave up 5.9 threes per game (28th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.4% (149th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Prairie View A&M took 67% two-pointers (accounting for 75.3% of the team's baskets) and 33% three-pointers (24.7%).

