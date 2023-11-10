The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) will play the Washington State Cougars (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Game Information

Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)

William Douglas: 15 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yahuza Rasas: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Hegel Augustin: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jeremiah Gambrell: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Tekorian Smith: 8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Washington State Top Players (2022-23)

Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 67.8 276th 52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 163rd 32 Rebounds 33 101st 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 6 315th 281st 11.8 Assists 11 329th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

