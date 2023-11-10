Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Palo Duro High School vs. Canutillo High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Canutillo High School hosts Palo Duro High School at 2:00 PM MT on Friday, November 10.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Palo Duro vs. Canutillo Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other El Paso County Games This Week
Anthony High School at Hawley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Wink, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Big Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Plains High School at Clint High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Seminole, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tornillo High School at Wall High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Wall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frenship High School at Eastwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Kennedy, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Potter County Games This Week
Bushland High School at Brownfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Plainview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.