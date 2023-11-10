North Texas vs. SMU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 10
Two of college football's most prolific scorers clash when the SMU Mustangs (7-2) carry the seventh-ranked offense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (3-6), who have the No. 22 offense, on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Mustangs are massive, 17-point favorites. An over/under of 68.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. North Texas matchup.
North Texas vs. SMU Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
North Texas vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-17)
|68.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|SMU (-16.5)
|67.5
|-820
|+550
North Texas vs. SMU Betting Trends
- North Texas has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing four times.
- The Mean Green have been an underdog by 17 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- SMU has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mustangs are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 17-point favorites.
North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
