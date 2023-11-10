Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McCulloch County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in McCulloch County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
McCulloch County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mullin High School at Lohn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lohn, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle High School at Sidney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sidney, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
