We have an intriguing high school clash in Longview, TX on Friday, November 10 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Harlandale High School hosting Liberty Hill High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Liberty Hill vs. Harlandale Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

John Marshall Harlan High School at Eagle Pass High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron P. Steele High School at Louis D Brandeis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Schertz, TX

Schertz, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fredericksburg High School at Davenport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Davenport, TX

Davenport, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Somerset High School at Burnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

New Braunfels High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lockhart High School at Alamo Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Orem, TX

Orem, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Mason High School at Thrall High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Burton High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rockdale, TX

Rockdale, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne High School at Taylor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Dripping Spring, TX

Dripping Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hewitt, TX

Hewitt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at Jarrell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown High School at Smithson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spring Branch, TX

Spring Branch, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at Canyon High School - New Braunfels

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dripping Springs , TX

Dripping Springs , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School