Kopperl High School is on the road versus Oakwood High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A - action.

Kopperl vs. Oakwood Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Oakwood, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Leon County Games This Week

Tidehaven High School at Buffalo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Garrison High School at Leon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Jacksonville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bosque County Games This Week

Walnut Springs High School at Oglesby High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Valley Mills, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: McGregor, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Iredell High School at Calvert High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Jonesboro, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

