Josh Giddey will take the court for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Sacramento Kings.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 128-120 win over the Cavaliers (his last game) Giddey put up eight points, six assists and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Giddey, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-114)

Over 14.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-139)

Over 6.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were ranked 25th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 118.1 points per game.

The Kings were the ninth-ranked team in the NBA last year, allowing 42.2 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings allowed 26.7 per game last year, ranking them 28th in the league.

Defensively, the Kings allowed 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Giddey vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 19 8 6 5 0 1 0 2/26/2023 32 18 7 5 1 0 1 1/20/2023 30 15 10 5 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.