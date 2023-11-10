On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Whitesboro High School will host Jim Ned High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jim Ned vs. Whitesboro Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Burleson, TX

Burleson, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

Hamilton High School at Tioga High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Brock, TX

Brock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bells High School at Mildred High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Van Alstyne High School at Wills Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Denison High School