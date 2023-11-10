Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Hebbronville High School vs. Poth High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Poth High School will host Hebbronville High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10.
Hebbronville vs. Poth Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Mathis , TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wilson County Games This Week
Tuloso-Midway High School at La Vernia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: La Vernia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
