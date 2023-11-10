Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hansford County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Hansford County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.
Idalou High School at Spearman High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shamrock High School at Gruver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Gruver, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
