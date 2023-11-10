On Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM CT, Gonzales High School will host Gatesville High School.

Gatesville vs. Gonzales Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Hutto, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coryell County Games This Week

Walnut Springs High School at Oglesby High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Valley Mills, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

