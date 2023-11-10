Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Fort Bend County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kempner High School at Dulles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paetow High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazoswood at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Springs High School at Travis High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Richmond, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.