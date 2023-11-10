On Friday, November 10, Stamford High School will host Forsan High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsan vs. Stamford Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Stamford, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jones County Games This Week

Anthony High School at Hawley High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Wink, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sonora High School at Anson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Sweetwater, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Howard County Games This Week

Riverside High School at Big Spring High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.