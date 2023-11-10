Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Foard County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Foard County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crowell High School at Patton Springs High School