Is there high school football on the docket this week in Duval County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Duval County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Shiner High School at Freer High School