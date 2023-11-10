Duncanville High School is on the road versus Hutto High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Duncanville vs. Hutto Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Hewitt, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Mason High School at Thrall High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Marble Falls, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Burton High School at Granger High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Rockdale, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne High School at Taylor High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Dripping Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at Jarrell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown High School at Smithson Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spring Branch, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at Canyon High School - New Braunfels

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: New Braunfels, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Longview, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dripping Springs , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lone Star High School at W T White High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gunter High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Richardson, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Argyle, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Garland, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Princeton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forney High School at Garland High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mesquite, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Lake Highlands High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Guyer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Summit High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Highland Park, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Willis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Willis, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Desoto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

