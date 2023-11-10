On Friday, November 10, Arp High School will host De Kalb High School, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.

De Kalb vs. Arp Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Winnsboro, TX

Winnsboro, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

