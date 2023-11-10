Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Brazos County, Texas this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Deaf Smith County
  • Lamb County
  • Lampasas County
  • Hopkins County
  • Moore County
  • Oldham County
  • Williamson County
  • Hardin County
  • Winkler County
  • Jim Hogg County

    • Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: College Station, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at College Station High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: College Station, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Brazos Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.