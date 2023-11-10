Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Anderson County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Anderson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Round Rock Westwood High School at East Chambers High School