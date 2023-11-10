The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) will face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Information

Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jarkel Joiner: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jack Clark: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NC State Rank NC State AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank
41st 77.7 Points Scored 75 95th
202nd 70.8 Points Allowed 71.1 211th
54th 34 Rebounds 29.6 298th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
74th 8.3 3pt Made 7 219th
204th 12.7 Assists 15.7 24th
8th 9.1 Turnovers 12.3 224th

