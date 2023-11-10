The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) go up against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.

Last season, Abilene Christian had a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.4% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 60th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 75.0 points per game last year, only 4.2 more points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.

Abilene Christian went 10-5 last season when it scored more than 70.8 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Abilene Christian averaged 9.8 more points per game at home (81.3) than on the road (71.5).

At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.0 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 78.2.

Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian made fewer triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (33.9%).

