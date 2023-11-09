Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Wichita Falls High School vs. Canyon High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9, Canyon High School will host Wichita Falls High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Wichita Falls vs. Canyon High Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Childress, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Randall County Games This Week
West Plains High School at Clint High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Seminole, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Wichita County Games This Week
Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brock High School at Iowa Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Graham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
