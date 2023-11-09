Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wichita County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Wichita County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Wichita County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wichita Falls High School at Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Childress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brock High School at Iowa Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Graham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
