There is high school football competition in Wichita County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

    • Wichita County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Wichita Falls High School at Canyon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Childress, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Longview, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brock High School at Iowa Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Graham, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

