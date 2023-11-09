Rankin High School is hosting Westbrook High School at 6:30 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.

Westbrook vs. Rankin Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Garden City, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Upton County Games This Week

TBD at Rankin High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Rankin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Forney High School at Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Forney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nederland High School at Lake Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Montgomery, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamshire Fannett High School at Brookshire Royal High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Deer Park, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

