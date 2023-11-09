Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Uvalde County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Uvalde County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Bruni High School at Sabinal High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Sabinal, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Uvalde High School at Lampasas High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Boerne, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

