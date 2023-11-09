If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Trinity County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Trinity County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Shelbyville High School at Groveton JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Nacogdoches, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bynum High School at Apple Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

