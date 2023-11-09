Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Travis County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Travis High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Bowie High School at McNeil High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Crockett High School at Waco University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Devine High School at Lago Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Seguin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LBJ Early College High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pfugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Rock High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rouse High School at McCallum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
