Will Thomas Harley light the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Harley stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Harley has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Harley has zero points on the power play.

Harley's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

