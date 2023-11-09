The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) play the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
  • In games TCU shot better than 45.8% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.
  • The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mavericks ranked 270th.
  • Last year, the Horned Frogs averaged 75.3 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks gave up.
  • TCU had a 13-0 record last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

  • TCU put up 77.9 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
  • The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.
  • TCU sunk 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southern W 108-75 Schollmaier Arena
11/9/2023 Omaha - Schollmaier Arena
11/14/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Schollmaier Arena

