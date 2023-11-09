The Florida International Panthers (0-1) and the Tarleton State Texans (0-1) take the floor at Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texans Betting Records & Stats

A total of 12 of Tarleton State's games last season went over the point total.

The Texans had 13 wins in 34 games against the spread last season.

Florida International (15-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 60% of the time, 13.6% more often than Tarleton State (13-15-0) last season.

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida International 73.1 145 75.1 143 144.5 Tarleton State 71.9 145 67.9 143 136.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

The Texans put up only 3.2 fewer points per game last year (71.9) than the Panthers allowed their opponents to score (75.1).

When it scored more than 75.1 points last season, Tarleton State went 3-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida International 15-10-0 14-11-0 Tarleton State 13-15-0 12-16-0

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida International Tarleton State 11-7 Home Record 12-2 3-10 Away Record 2-12 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.