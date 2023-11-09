Thursday's contest between the Florida International Panthers (0-1) and Tarleton State Texans (0-1) squaring off at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 72-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida International, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 72, Tarleton State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-5.3)

Florida International (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Tarleton State Performance Insights

With 71.9 points per game on offense, Tarleton State was 175th in college basketball last year. At the other end of the court, it gave up 67.9 points per contest, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

The Texans grabbed just 27.9 boards per game (12th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 29.8 boards per contest (90th-ranked).

Last season Tarleton State ranked 186th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.9 per game.

With 17.4 forced turnovers per game, the Texans ranked third-best in college basketball. They ranked 175th in college basketball by averaging 11.8 turnovers per contest.

The Texans averaged 4.8 threes per game (fourth-worst in college basketball), and owned a 34.2% three-point percentage (174th-ranked).

Last season Tarleton State ceded 7.8 three-pointers per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 35.7% (295th-ranked) from downtown.

Tarleton State took 74.5% two-pointers and 25.5% threes last season. Of the team's buckets, 80.8% were two-pointers and 19.2% were threes.

