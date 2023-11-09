The Florida International Panthers (0-1) take the court against the Tarleton State Texans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans shot 45.3% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.5% the Panthers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Tarleton State had a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Texans ranked 246th.

The Texans put up an average of 71.9 points per game last year, only 3.2 fewer points than the 75.1 the Panthers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 75.1 points last season, Tarleton State went 7-1.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tarleton State put up 80.8 points per game last season, 17.2 more than it averaged on the road (63.6).

In 2022-23, the Texans gave up 13.7 fewer points per game at home (60.6) than on the road (74.3).

Beyond the arc, Tarleton State sunk fewer treys on the road (3.6 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule