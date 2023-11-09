The Florida International Panthers (0-1) take the court against the Tarleton State Texans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans shot 45.3% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.5% the Panthers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Tarleton State had a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Texans ranked 246th.
  • The Texans put up an average of 71.9 points per game last year, only 3.2 fewer points than the 75.1 the Panthers allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 75.1 points last season, Tarleton State went 7-1.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Tarleton State put up 80.8 points per game last season, 17.2 more than it averaged on the road (63.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Texans gave up 13.7 fewer points per game at home (60.6) than on the road (74.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Tarleton State sunk fewer treys on the road (3.6 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Virginia L 80-50 John Paul Jones Arena
11/9/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/11/2023 UNT Dallas - Wisdom Gym
11/14/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena

