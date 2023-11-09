The Dallas Stars (7-3-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Stars were defeated by the Boston Bruins 3-2 in their last outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-200) Blue Jackets (+165) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline nine times this season, and have gone 6-3 in those games.

Dallas has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won every time.

The Stars have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas' 11 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals four times.

Stars vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 31 (26th) Goals 32 (24th) 28 (4th) Goals Allowed 39 (18th) 3 (30th) Power Play Goals 6 (23rd) 3 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (4th)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars offense's 31 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.

The Stars are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 28 total goals (2.6 per game).

They're ranked 12th in the league with a +3 goal differential .

