SMU vs. Lamar: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The SMU Mustangs (2-0) and the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) play in a game with no set line at Moody Coliseum on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
SMU vs. Lamar Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU Betting Records & Stats
- SMU covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread last season.
- SMU covered the spread less often than Lamar last season, putting up an ATS record of 11-18-0, as opposed to the 14-10-0 record of the Cardinals.
SMU vs. Lamar Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SMU
|70.3
|138.2
|75.6
|150.1
|142
|Lamar
|67.9
|138.2
|74.5
|150.1
|141.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional SMU Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Mustangs scored 70.3 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 74.5 the Cardinals allowed.
- SMU had a 5-5 record against the spread and an 8-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.5 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
SMU vs. Lamar Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SMU
|11-18-0
|19-10-0
|Lamar
|14-10-0
|10-14-0
SMU vs. Lamar Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SMU
|Lamar
|7-9
|Home Record
|6-9
|1-10
|Away Record
|2-12
|6-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.2
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-7-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.