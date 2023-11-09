The SMU Mustangs (2-0) face the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU Stats Insights

Last season, the Mustangs had a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents made.

SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cardinals ranked 117th.

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs put up were only 4.2 fewer points than the Cardinals allowed (74.5).

SMU went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 74.5 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison

SMU posted 70.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Mustangs were better in home games last year, allowing 70.8 points per game, compared to 83.1 in away games.

SMU drained 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).

