On Thursday, November 9, Bishop High School will host Sinton High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sinton vs. Bishop High Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Nueces County Games This Week

A. C. Jones High School at Calallen High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Calallen, TX

Calallen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuloso-Midway High School at La Vernia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: La Vernia, TX

La Vernia, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other San Patricio County Games This Week

Roma High School at Gregory-Portland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Portland, TX

Portland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Odem High School at Natalia High School