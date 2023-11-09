Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Shelby County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Shelbyville High School at Groveton JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Nacogdoches, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Timpson High School at Corrigan-Camden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lufkin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.