Thursday's game between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) matching up at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, SFA 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-5.2)

Middle Tennessee (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SFA Performance Insights

With 75.8 points per game on offense, SFA was 77th in college basketball last season. At the other end of the court, it allowed 70 points per contest, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

Last year the 'Jacks grabbed 31.4 rebounds per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.4 rebounds per contest (71st-ranked).

Last season SFA ranked 46th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.1 per game.

The 'Jacks were third-best in college basketball with 17.4 forced turnovers per game, but they ranked 17th-worst in college basketball by averaging 14.4 turnovers per contest.

The 'Jacks drained 6.3 threes per game last year (288th-ranked in college basketball), and they owned a 38.2% three-point percentage (14th-best).

SFA allowed 6.7 threes per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.2% three-point percentage (137th-ranked).

SFA attempted 40.7 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 71% of the shots it took (and 76.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 16.6 three-pointers per contest, which were 29% of its shots (and 23.4% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.