Is there high school football on the schedule this week in San Patricio County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

San Patricio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Sinton High School at Bishop High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Roma High School at Gregory-Portland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Portland, TX

Portland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Odem High School at Natalia High School