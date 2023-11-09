Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Huntsville, Texas
- Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sam Houston Betting Records & Stats
- Sam Houston compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record last year.
- Sam Houston covered the spread less often than Utah Valley last season, recording an ATS record of 15-11-0, compared to the 19-9-0 mark of the Wolverines.
Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Sam Houston
|72.2
|149.6
|59.3
|127.9
|132.9
|Utah Valley
|77.4
|149.6
|68.6
|127.9
|141.6
Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bearkats recorded only 3.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Wolverines gave up (68.6).
- When Sam Houston totaled more than 68.6 points last season, it went 7-3 against the spread and 15-1 overall.
Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Sam Houston
|15-11-0
|10-16-0
|Utah Valley
|19-9-0
|15-13-0
Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Sam Houston
|Utah Valley
|12-1
|Home Record
|14-1
|11-6
|Away Record
|12-5
|5-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|79.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|65.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.5
|3-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
