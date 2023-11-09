The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sam Houston Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record last year.

Sam Houston covered the spread less often than Utah Valley last season, recording an ATS record of 15-11-0, compared to the 19-9-0 mark of the Wolverines.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sam Houston 72.2 149.6 59.3 127.9 132.9 Utah Valley 77.4 149.6 68.6 127.9 141.6

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bearkats recorded only 3.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Wolverines gave up (68.6).

When Sam Houston totaled more than 68.6 points last season, it went 7-3 against the spread and 15-1 overall.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sam Houston 15-11-0 10-16-0 Utah Valley 19-9-0 15-13-0

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Sam Houston Utah Valley 12-1 Home Record 14-1 11-6 Away Record 12-5 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.