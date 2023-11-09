Wimberley High School will host Pearsall High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pearsall vs. Wimberley Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hays County Games This Week

San Marcos Academy at Covenant Christian School - Conroe

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 10

5:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School